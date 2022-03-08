Celebrating Farida Bodwei, the celebrated software developer who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at age 1

General News of Tuesday, 8 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

World marks International Women’s Day



GhanaWeb throws light on accomplished Ghanaian women



Farida Bodwei overcomes medical condition and gender limitations to gain prominence as a celebrated software developer



On the marking of the 2022 International Women’s Day, GhanaWeb throws our spotlight on a woman who has broken two barriers to establishing herself as a major player and a brand in the field of software development.



Diagnosed with cerebral palsy at age 1, Farida Bedwei, had to overcome the limitations of her medical condition and the barriers against the female gender to rise to her current status, after almost 43 years of her life.



Farida was born in Lagos, Nigeria in 1979; her family moved to Ghana when she was 9-years-old and was homeschooled until she attained age 12.



Her love for computers was discovered at the early age of 15-years-old, and Farida’s parents enrolled their daughter in a one-year computer course at the St. Michael Information Technology Centre, making her one of the youngest in the class.



She later obtained a one-year degree in Computer Science from the University of Hertfordshire in the United Kingdom (from 2004 to 2005), and acquired a certificate in Project Management in 2009 from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).



Her professional career as a software developer began after her education, and Farida Bedwei has never looked back since.



Between 2001 and 2010, she worked with Rancard Solutions Ltd, where she progressed from Solutions Analyst to Senior Software Architect.



One of her major achievements during her period with Rancard Solutions include the development of a content management system for the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice, and PayBureau, an enterprise web-based payroll application for KPMG Accra to facilitate simultaneous management of payroll services for different companies.



After leaving Rancard Solutions in 2010, Farida joined G-Life Microfinance, where she was responsible for designing and implementing new products and services.



She left to establish her own company, Logiciel Ltd, in April 2011, where she, as co-founder and chief technology officer, among others, has led the creation and successful implementation of gKudi, a web-based (cloud)

banking software suite for the micro-finance industry used by 130 micro-finance institutions across Ghana.



She has, over the period, received various prestigious awards and appointments, including her recent appointment as a member of the board of the Ghana National Communication Authority and the governing board of the Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence in ICT, respectively.



Farida Bodwei, in 2015, authored her first book, which was a mini-auto-biography she titled Definition of a Miracle.