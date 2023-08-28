Celebrating 40 years of community care: La-North SDA hosts health screening outreach

Religion of Monday, 28 August 2023

In a heartwarming display of love for God and mankind, the Seventh-day Adventist Church at La-North has as part of its 40th anniversary celebrations organized a health screening outreach event for its members and the surrounding community.



The event, held on Saturday, August 26, 2023, aimed to provide essential health-care services while celebrating four decades of unwavering service to God and humanity.The church, known for its strong commitment to both spiritual and physical well-being, transformed its premises into a hub of health and wellness.



From early morning until late evening, medical professionals, volunteers, and attendees came together for this exceptional initiative.



The health screening outreach included a wide range of services, from basic check-ups such as blood pressure and glucose level measurements, to more comprehensive assessments like hepatitis B&C tests and body mass index (BMI) assessments.



Participants had the opportunity to consult with medical experts on-site, discussing their results and receiving personalized advice on maintaining a healthier lifestyle.



Elder Ezekiel Nii Mensah Akogyeram, the leader of the congregation, expressed his pride in the church's continued dedication to its community.



"For 40 years, we've demonstrated our commitment to not only spiritual well-being but also the physical well-being of our members and neighbors" he said.



The event drew a diverse crowd, reflecting the church's influence and reach within the community. Local residents, church members, and even some from neighboring communities attended the event. Long-standing church member, Mad.



Joyce Daitey said "I've seen this church evolve over the years, and this anniversary event is a reminder of how much we care for one another.This health screening outreach is a tangible expression of that love, as we strive to support the overall well-being of everyone around us."



As the health screening outreach came to a close, attendees left with more than just health knowledge – they left with a sense of empowerment to take charge of their well-being.



The event's impact will undoubtedly ripple through the community for some time to come, serving as a poignant reminder of the importance of looking out for one another and promoting a culture of care.



In an era where the importance of accessible health-care has been underscored, the SDA Church at La- North sets an inspiring example of how faith and compassion can merge to create a healthier and stronger community.



The climax of the church’s 40th anniversary comes-off in November, 2023.





