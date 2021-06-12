'Celebrate with Angels not mere mortals' - Mrs. TB Joshua marks late hubby's 58th birthday

General News of Saturday, 12 June 2021

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Wife of the late TB Joshua has Evelyn Joshua has celebrated her husband on his birthday which falls today.



The Nigerian Televangelist lost his life on June 5 after a Church service; a death which came as a shock to many.



The Prophet had earlier in a video indicated that considering the current circumstances, it would be difficult for him to celebrate his 58th birthday.



Celebrating the husband who touched various lives with his compassionate life she reminded him of how much she loves him.



Adding that she misses living life with him.



Her message on Twitter “..with the man I love to high heavens. Lesser than a week to your birthday, you were gloriously called Home by Angels! Today, Celebrate with Angels & not mortals! Let us rejoice & be glad in it! I love you so much, Happy Birthday to my late Husband. I miss living life with you!"



