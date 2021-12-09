Cee to launch her 4th album in America

Music of Thursday, 9 December 2021

Source: Ntiamoah Williams, Contributor

Multiple award-winning gospel musician Cee is set for the launch of her 4th album come Saturday, December 11th in the United States of America.



The "D3d33d3" hitmaker who was part of the trio (Great Ampong, Cee and Isaac) says her lastest four-track album titled "Abuoden" is to testify of God's goodness in her life.



Cee in an interview with Ntiamoah Williams revealed how she was born into a poor family of ten children.



How God saved her from death at a young age and how God is using her to spread His message and love to the world.



Musicians like Anita Afriyie, Nii Addo, Minister Ike, Gifty Kwaw, Odefuo Theo, Nana Osei the Worshipper and a host of others will mount the stage on the day.



Watch the full interview



