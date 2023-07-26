Cecilia Dapaah was stingy, she didn't support oversight responsibilities of committee – Dormaa West MP

General News of Wednesday, 26 July 2023

The Ranking Member on the Works and Housing Committee, Vincent Oppong Asamoah, has said that the embattled former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah had a clenched fist when she was minister.



This, he said, usually happened when it came to her releasing funds to take care of work of the committee, which is supposed to see to the oversight work of her ministry.



Speaking to Kwesi Parker-Wilson of Oyerepa TV following the resignation of Cecilia Dapaah as minister, prompted by a theft court case in which she is now being investigated, the Ranking Member said that this is something that can be corroborated by people at the ministry.



“At times, with the committees, people don’t see the work we do as so important and so when we go into the field – sometimes with the media, and when we see things that are hidden, we bring them to the attention of the public. And so, there is the need for the ministries to give us vehicles and other supporting equipment but when we sometimes go to Cecilia, if you are not careful, you might have to even give her what is in your pocket rather.



“You would think I am kidding but that is the reality and I’m sure that if you go to the ministry now, they will tell you. Whenever we went to Cecilia, she would always complain about where we expect her to get the money from… as if you are indulging in some corruption. And she would make you feel like a demon, meanwhile, it is parliament that is supposed to support you do your oversight work,” he explained.



Vincent Oppong Asamoah, who is also the Member of Parliament for Dormaa West, further wondered why the former minister was keeping that huge amount of money in her house.



He also raised concerns about the situation, particularly when the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has been promoting a cashless system in the country.







