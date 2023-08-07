Cecilia Dapaah saga: Why will the A-G be lying to us? – Edudzi Tamekloe

General News of Monday, 7 August 2023

A private legal practitioner and member of the legal team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Godwin Edudzi Tamekloe, has accused the office of the Attorney General of peddling lies in the ongoing case involving the former minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah.



According to him, the A-G is covering the full story and presenting the opposite to the public.



The legal practitioner indicated that the A-G's office is misrepresenting the facts by stating that the former minister lodged her complaint in July 2023. However, Edudzi contended that the actual complaint was made in October 2022, significantly earlier than the A-G's narrative.



“There is a way to catch a thief. What the Attorney General is not putting out there is that Cecilia Dapaah did not complain in June or July, she complained in October 2022.



“When the complaint came in October 2022, Patient Botwe, the young lady was barely 17 years old and knowing that she is a minor, she was taken to the juvenile and was charged with unlawful entry. This record is a public record, so why will the Attorney General be lying to us. What will inform the A-G to lie to us,” he questioned.



He continued to say, “Cecilia Dapaah never complained on the July 1, she complained in October 2022 by which time patient Botwe was barely 17 years and because she was a minor, they put her before the juvenile court and charged her for unlawful entry and the lawyers who represented her, I know them.”



In accepting the resignation of the former minister, the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo noted the Cecilia Dapaah will be exonerated after the processes of investigation.



Based on this, the legal practitioner alleged that the position on of the AG on the case is to manipulate the processes just to arrive at an alleged conclusion by the set by the president.



“So, how can the A-G be saying that the first complain from Cecilia Dapaah was on the July 2023, it’s lies and they are doing all these in order to reach the conclusion already reached by Akufo-Addo, and that at the end of the day, the woman will be exonerated.



“You see painfully, this charge if you read the July 7 charge sheet, look at the headings. I want us to expose these lairs. They are abusing their office and the mandate of these people given to them, they have no respect for it,” he added.



