Cecilia Dapaah saga: 1 million per constituency are under some ministers’ bed – NDC Communicator

The Ashanti Regional Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Nurudeen Abass, has said that it appears the 1 million per constituency that was promised by the government before coming into office is under the beds of some ministers.



These comments by the NDC regional communications officer are on the back of the $1 million, € 300,000 and millions of Ghana cedis reported to have been stolen from the home of the former Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah, by her maids somewhere last year, 2022.



Speaking on Kumasi-based Oyerepa TV, the Ashanti Regional Communication Officer claimed that the government had denied the existence of funds for struggling businesses while a minister of state is concealing $1 million in her home.



“A lot of businesses are collapsing. The businesses that have not collapsed yet are also struggling. When we said it, the government said there is no money to the extent that you cannot even access your own money from the bank. But now we know that the 1 million per constituency are under the beds of some ministers,” he said.



The saga involving the former minister has sparked public discussion among politicians and ordinary Ghanaians alike. But while at it, Abass called upon the public, particularly NDC supporters, to remain patient and await the 2024 elections to vote the New Patriotic Party (NPP) out of power.



“What we can do is to appeal to the conscience of the public especially those of us in the NDC who are government-in-waiting that they should be patient so that in 2024, we can come together and vote the NPP out of power,” the communications officer continued.



Acknowledging that the NDC is no saint especially when it was in government, the Ashanti Regional Communications officer maintained that the current actions of the NPP are far worse.



“I am not saying we [NDC] are saints, I am not implying that during our time bad things didn’t happen. But when you look at the NPP and what they are doing, we can attest that the NDC is 1000 times better than the NPP. With all our weaknesses and our defects, we are 1000 times better than the NPP,” he added.



