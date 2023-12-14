Cecilia Dapaah’s story symbolises where corruption has taken us – Joyce Bawa

Politics of Thursday, 14 December 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

A Deputy Minister of Transport Under John Dramani Mahama’s administration, Joyce Bawa Mogtari has noted that symbols of corruption under the Akufo-Addo and New Patriotic Party (NPP) government abound and need no trying or effort to find them.



In a recent exclusive interview on a Kumas-based radio station monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the Special Aide to the Former President Joyce Bawa cited the former Sanitation Minister Madam Cecelia Abena Depaah who has been embroiled in a scandal of 1 million dollars following reports the amount was stolen from her home without her noticing.



“The Cecelia Dapaah story, if you monitored the interview from her constituency and the fact that she does not meet any of the demands they make of her, so to hear a story, about her having these millions in her home, was utterly shocking even to her constituents who never deemed her as a wealthy woman anyway. I think that story symbolizes where corruption has taken us” she added.



The Former Sanitation Minister resigned from office to battle it out with her domestic staff, she alleges stole several monies from her home and other valuables.



She has since been in court trying to receive justice through the courts, however, when that story broke in the Ghanaian media it went viral drawing all kinds of reactions from Ghanaians who were surprised with the turn of events and wondered how a government appointee would have such huge sums of monies in her hope when the same government is encouraging people to use the banks.