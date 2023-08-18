Cecilia Dapaah’s stolen cash saga 'is going to affect the NPP' – Kennedy Agyapong

Politics of Friday, 18 August 2023

Member of Parliament for Assin Central and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong, has shared his thoughts on the alleged stolen funds worth US$1 million, €300,000, and 350,000 Ghana cedis from the private residence of former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah.



Speaking in an interview on TV3 on August 16, 2023, Agyapong emphasized that the minister’s stolen money has potential political repercussions on the party's reputation.



He compared the situation to that of a former Deputy Minister of Communications Victoria Hammah, who according to him was chastised by the public for mentioning her ambition to earn one million dollars.



Agyapong stated that he, personally, was not in a position to advise colleagues who believe that with his blunt nature, he will give them unpalatable advice.



He added “You see, whether we like it or not it is going to affect NPP, I will speak the truth, I’m firm when Victoria Hammah mentioned that if she makes one million dollars, she is going to do ABCD.



"Look at how Ghanaians chastised her, so, the one who just said if I get and the one who has it, so it is a big problem, we cannot run away from it.



"We cannot, I am telling you, that is the truth, whoever is watching or listening …I know there will be backslash but God knows I have spoken the truth,” he added.



Cecilia Dapaah has since July 22 resigned her ministerial position and has been arrested and released on bail by the Special Prosecutor after a search was conducted at her residence.



The Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyabeng, and his team further initiated a corruption and corruption-related investigation against Madam Cecilia Dapaah following the alleged theft case.



Further searches at her residence particularly at Abelemkpe discovered additional physical $590, 000 and over GHc2.73 million.



Following from that, the OSP has taken steps by freezing certain bank and investment accounts of the former Minister and is seeking a confirmation order from the High Court in Accra, however, Lawyers of the embattled minister have told the High Court that monies found in the Abelemkpe residence of their client do not mean, she owned them.



In what they described as an “arbitrary exercise of powers,” of the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) “based on nothing more than suspicion fuels by misrepresentation of facts and resultant media frenzy,” Madam Cecilia Dapaah’s lawyers said, the application from the OSP should be dismissed.



On the other hand, The OSP has reportedly arrested the husband of Cecilia Dapaah, Daniel Osei Kuffour, in the ongoing investigations.



According to a news report by citinewsroom.com, the arrest of Daniel Osei Kuffour was disclosed during the court hearing on Thursday, August 17, 2023, on the confirmation of the freeze order of Cecilia Dapaah’s bank account and the $590,000 and GHC 2,730,000 found at her house in Abelemkpe.



Dr. Isidore Tuffour, who represented the OSP, told the court that Daapah’s husband had been placed under arrest after the judge presiding over the case asked why she is the only person being investigated.



The lawyer for Cecilia Dapaah, however, indicated that they are not aware of the arrest of their client's husband.



