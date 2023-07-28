Cecilia Dapaah's actions have brought shame to Ghanaian politicians - Okudzeto Ablakwa

General News of Friday, 28 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tognu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has condemned the former Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah, stating that her actions have not only brought shame to the entire political class but also put the lives of cabinet ministers from Akufo-Addo's regime in jeopardy.



The MP was speaking after Professor John Evans Mills' memorial lecture at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) on July 27, 2023



The former minister for sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah has been in the news all week following the theft case that took place in her home.



She reported her maids to the police for stealing her $1million, €300, 000 and millions of Ghana cedis from her room.



Cecilia Dapaah and her saga have been leading most public discussions for the past few days because of her position as a minister of state and the amount involved in the theft case.



According to the North Tongu MP, the saga involving the former minister has had severe consequences for the reputation of Ghanaian politicians.



He believes that her behaviour has not only embarrassed all members of the political class but also damaged their credibility in the eyes of the public.



He suggested that the revelation of such actions by the embattled former minister raises concerns about the safety and security of cabinet members, as it may lead to public distrust and resentment towards those in power.



“It has brought colossal shame unto the political class, and it has embarrassed all of us. And it is time for the political class in Ghana to reflect.



“But yes, certainly it has put the lives of cabinet ministers of Akufo-Addo’s regime in danger. They should be more worried because the Ghanaian people know that there is no way those of us in opposition will have that kind of money,” he said.



To him, leadership should be synonymous with service, sacrifice, and setting a positive example for others just like the late Professor John Evans Atta-Mills



“But you see most importantly, leadership should be about service, sacrifice and the example that prof mills set.



“And that is why today, every speaker is saying lets us return to Prof Mills' character and blueprint, that is what will save our country,” he added.



Cecilia Dapaah was arrested by the Office of the Special Prosecutor and granted bail. The OSP has since been investigating the case.





NW/OGB



Watch the latest episode of the Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV below:











You can also watch the newest episode of Legal Agenda on GhanaWeb TV below:











Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





To advertise with GhanaWeb

