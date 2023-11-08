Cecilia Dapaah’s US$1m case: Maid, 6 others arrested again for 31 fresh charges

General News of Wednesday, 8 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Patience Botwe, the housemaid of former Minister for Sanitation, Cecilia Dapaah, and six others have been arrested again and slapped with 31 fresh charges by state prosecutors after the charge sheet at Circuit Court was withdrawn.



Although the details of these fresh charges are yet to be made known, a video shared on X by @StarrFM, captures a Patience Botwe and others being carried away from the court premises.



The maid, Patience Botwe, aged 18, and the others have been charged for allegedly stealing various sums of monies including $1 million, €300, 000 and other properties from the former minister, Cecilia Dapaah.



They have since July 6, 2023, been put before the Circuit Court while investigations are ongoing.



