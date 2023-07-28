Cecilia Dapaah’s Saga: Politicians will be prone to robbery attacks – Lecturer

Politics of Friday, 28 July 2023

A Lecturer at the Kumasi Technical University (KsTU), Dr Samuel Afriyie is warning that if Madam Cecilia Dapaah’s stolen money saga is not properly handled; it could expose politicians to robbery attacks.



He is of the view that investigations into how the embattled former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources got the money is yet to be made public and cautioned against people drawing all manner of conclusions into the whole saga.



“I am sure this will help us to change the way we conduct things in this country. The people who should lead are the same politicians. It is unfortunate this woman is involved in all this. Until we are able to trace the source of the money, we should not create an impression she has stolen”, he cautioned.

According to him, if caution is thrown to the wind the resigned Minister and other politicians may end up being tagged making them prone to attacks.



“They can be prone to attacks either in the day or night because people feel they are hoarding money in their homes. It is risky for politicians and they risk being killed or injured. This trend may affect us if we are not being cautious. I pray investigations go well to establish whether the money is hers or otherwise”, he said on Kumasi-based Hello Fm.



Dr. Samuel Afriyie criticized the style of investigations by the Office of the Special Prosecutor as though the suspect is a hardened criminal when investigations are inconclusive.