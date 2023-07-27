Cecilia Dapaah must have had more money than what was stolen – NPP man

General News of Thursday, 27 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A communicator of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Solomon Nkansah has said he is convinced that embattled former minister of sanitation, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, had more money than the million dollars, 300,000 euros and 350,000 cedis she is reported to have lost from her Abelemkpe residence.



In what has become known as the Cecilia Dapaah saga, the minister, in 2022, is said to have lost the stated sums along with other valuables, all cash and materials allegedly stolen by two former house maids aged 30 and 18.



“The rank and file of the NPP have not been happy with her and she would not enjoy the latitude that hitherto she enjoyed,” he submitted on the Alhaji and Alhaji talk show on Pan African Television (July 22, 2023).



“(The) Grassroots are suffering and been told repeatedly that times are hard. I’m tempted to believe that there was even more money in the house… assuming the money was only one million dollars, she would have been able to detect the theft on time, probably, it was that huge,” he added.



Nkansah stressed that the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government has suffered a big blow with the events surrounding missing sums.



He said whiles the issue was a blow to the government, the NPP should not be bothered about it and members should desist from defending it in any shape or form.



“Whichever way you look at it, it is a big blow to the government, it is not good for governance in this country,” he submitted calling for relevant state bodies to initiate probes into the matter.



The minister has since resigned her ministerial position and has been arrested and released on bail by the Special Prosecutor. Meanwhile, police have submitted the docket of the case of theft as reported by the minister and her husband to the Attorney-General for advice.







Background



According to an official charge sheet from an Accra Circuit Court, the brazen thefts occurred at the couple's residence in Abelemkpe, a suburb of Accra, over a three-month period from July to October 2022.



The accused, identified as Patience and Sarah, are facing serious charges, including conspiracy to commit a crime and multiple counts of stealing involving staggering amounts of money.



Not only were monetary assets stolen, but the accused also allegedly made off with personal belongings of Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, such as valuable clothes, handbags, perfumes, and jewelry. The stolen items amounted to a shocking value of GH¢95,000 and US$95,000.



Further accusations involved Patience acting alone in the theft of cultural treasures, including six pieces of Kente cloth worth GH¢90,000 and six sets of men's suits valued at US$3,000, which belonged to the minister's husband.



The court has also charged three additional individuals in connection with the thefts, revealing the complexity of the case.



The accused allegedly used the stolen funds to finance various properties and purchases, including renting a 3-bedroom apartment and a store in Tamale, buying vehicles, and funding other personal expenses.



The court has adjourned the case to August 2, 2023, while investigations continue.



