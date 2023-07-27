Cecilia Dapaah must face serious sanctions for keeping $1 million in her room – NPP Man

Politics of Thursday, 27 July 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A member of the ruling New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) communications team, Kwasi Taylor,



believes Madam Cecilia Dapaah’s resignation as Sanitation and Water Resources Minister was insufficient.



According to him, the controversy surrounding the alleged stolen cash at the minister’s apartment, including the $1 million, created various issues that needed to be answered.



He observed that the situation has made it difficult for party communicators to speak out and defend the party, especially while Ghanaians are talking about economic hardship.



He stated that party communicators would have difficulty discussing the matter because it had tarnished the government’s reputation.



Taylor termed this event as terrible, saying that it will leave an indelible imprint on the party going into the 2024 general elections.



She urged the resigned minister to account to Ghanaians for her actions while in office since simply retiring was insufficient.



"She has to account to Ghanaians for her stewardship. We appointed her as minister to assist the nation with our goals for the country, and her actions have dragged the country backwards. We must deal with the external cost of her actions on the nation. We must insist on answers. Her resignation was not enough. If we don’t ask questions, people will be appointed, misbehave, and resign without any accountability. When you consume more than your salary or more than your salary, you must answer questions.



When you have questionable spending, the Special Prosecutor can even investigate you. So we should question the minister about the source of the stolen funds.”



"The cost of the external effect is significant, and as party communicators, we are struggling to communicate on the subject. In the natural sense, money came into circulation, and if we could go to the IMF for 3 billion dollars and one person could have more than 11 million dollars in her room, it would be difficult to defend this scandal. People will try to defend it by claiming that the funds stolen were from funeral donations, but I beg to differ. I am saddened and disappointed by the incident,” he added.