Cecilia Dapaah case: House helps stole money with duplicate key – Hassan Ayariga drops further details

The founder of the All People’s Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga, has released new information surrounding the case of the former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah, in which is now being investigated.



The former minister’s case came to the public light after news broke that she had dragged two of her former house helps to the court over the theft of some huge sums of monies from her house, including $1 million.



But addressing the subject matter while speaking with Kofi Adomaa on Kofi TV, Hassan Ayariga said that just like most Ghanaians, when he heard the news, he was very angry until he decided to make time to properly understand the issue.



He stated that in his search, he got very close-source information on the real details of the story, which showed that many people were only quick to judge the former minister.



For instance, he explained, it is not true that all the monies that were stolen from the Abelemkpe residence of Cecilia Dapaah and her husband belonged to her.



“I’m told that the money was $1 million, 300,000, and GH¢250,000, and through my investigations, what I heard was that their brother, who is a king died. All his estates were then valued at $800,000, and this is not from Paul Adom-Otchere. It is from a different and very intimate source… I am telling you from the right source that I have done my own investigations because when I speak, I want to come out with the truth.



“So, the $800,00, his gold watches, kente cloths and others were for the chief and so they took all of them and threw them inside a box so that when they were done with the funeral, the family would sit down and look at how they shared the money. They also started asking for monies for the funeral and got GH¢250,000; so that was the contribution for them to do the funeral,” he explained.



Hassan Ayariga further explained that while these items were locked up in another room in the house, being sure that it was secure, unbeknownst to Cecilia Dapaah and her husband the domestic workers had made a copy of the room key.



He added that in the true sense of things, without any suspicions, that was why the couple did not realise their money was getting missing because it was expected that it had been kept in a safe place, away from the everyone.



But the nefarious activities of the house helps were uncovered one day when the man of the house walked in on one of the girls, unannounced, he added.



“So, they put all these things in a box, locked it and out it in a different room from where they sleep. While this was their room, they had the key in the bedroom they sleep in but then the house girls cut a key to the room, and would go to the room with the package. So they themselves didn’t know the money was stolen until the husband got home one day.



“When he got home, he realised that there were lights in the locked room when there shouldn’t have been. So, he went inside and went found the girl hiding behind the bed. And before that, he noticed that the key in the door was not his and that it was a strange key. When he caught her, he then called the police,” he narrated.



Hassan Ayariga also explained that later, the girl who had been caught in the act, had been arrested with her boyfriend in Tamale, after she was given a bail.



He added that the two were arrested because they were disturbing public peace with a car that had very loud music in it.



Watch the full details of the interview below:







