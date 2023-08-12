Cecilia Dapaah case: A-G’s facts vary from original facts; it is unacceptable and unethical – South Dayi MP

Politics of Saturday, 12 August 2023

Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor has accused the Attorney General of misrepresenting the facts associated with the alleged theft case involving the former Minister of the Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah.



According to him, the conduct of the Attorney-General has been unethical and therefore called for the resignation of Godfred Dame with immediate effect over the matter.



Speaking on Accra-based TV3’s Key Points show on Saturday August 12, 2023, the South Dayi lawmaker said, “The Attorney-General concocted facts by varying the figures downward so the generality of the people will not be scandalised. The 1 million is now 800,000 is a concoction.”



“He put out facts that vary from the original facts and this unacceptable and unethical,” Dafeamekpor bemoaned.



Meanwhile, the case involving Cecilia Abena Dapaah who reported a theft situation at her Abelemkpe residence has taken several twists and revelations.



In the wake of the saga, the Attorney-General [Godfred Dame] requested the Police to investigate the ownership of the US$200,000 and €300,000 allegedly stolen from the home of the former minister by two house helps.



The A-G in its advice however noted that, “She [Cecilia Dapaah] stated in her initial complaint that $800,000 belonged to her deceased brother and GHC300,000 of contribution towards her mother’s funeral contained in a box and a bag respectively were stolen. This is confirmed by Henry Osei Kwabena who told the police on 4th July 2023, that he brought the box of money to her sister for safekeeping.”



"This notwithstanding, it is important for the police to conduct independent investigations into these assertions to ascertain the following:



i. The true ownership of the amount of US$800,000. ii. The source(s) from which the established owner of the amount of US$800,000 acquired the money. iii. Whether the accused actually stole the full amount of US$800,000 from the house of the complainants.”



Meanwhile, the Office of the Special Prosecutor’s investigation into the former minister’s affairs is separate and different from the investigations by the police and the office of the Attorney General.



The OSP is investigating the minister for corruption and corruption-related offences while the AG and police are prosecuting persons alleged to have stolen monies belonging to or owned by the former minister.



