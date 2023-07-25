Cecilia Dapaah: We've to celebrate, God has given us a sweet case to show whether Akufo-Addo is corrupt or not – Kpebu

General News of Tuesday, 25 July 2023

Private legal practitioner and anti-corruption convener, Martin Kpebu has expressed optimism about the case involving former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah.



According to him, this ‘sweet’ case provides an opportunity to shed light on whether President Akufo-Addo's administration is truly committed to tackling corruption.



The comments by the legal practitioner come in response to recent developments surrounding the former minister and her monies that were allegedly stolen by her maids.



The case since it broke, captured public attention and raised lots of public discussions.



Some sections of the public accused her of ‘stealing’ public funds and hoarding them in her home, while others say she is not obliged to keep her ‘own’ monies in the bank.



While at these, Martin Kpebu said that this case should be celebrated.



“In actual fact, we should be celebrating the fact that God is giving us such a case,” he said.



The anti-corruption crusader emphasised President Akufo-Addo's previous denials of widespread corruption in his government, making the Cecilia Dapaah case a critical opportunity to demonstrate transparency and accountability.



“You see how President Akufo-Addo has been denying that there is no corruption and God has handed us such a sweet case, so I mean it's good we should be celebrating it”, he added.



Less than 24 hours after the news of the alleged theft case that happened in the home of the former minister, Cecilia Dapaah broke into the media, she resigned from her post.



The theft case involved maids of the former minister who are said to have stolen about $ 1 million, €300,000 and millions of Ghana cedis from the room of their mistress.



After the minister resigned, the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who accepted the resignation, described Madam Cecilia Dapaah as a loyal individual who worked well for the government.



The minister was picked up by the Office of the Special Prosecutor on Monday, July 24, 2023, and was granted bail with a surety on the same day.



NW/WA

