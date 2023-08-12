Cecilia Dapaah Saga: It's scary that the A-G says it is not aware the case has been to other courts – Martin Kpebu

General News of Saturday, 12 August 2023

A private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu, has expressed concerns about the revelations by the Attorney General that the office was unaware that the case involving the former minister, Cecilia Dapaah has been to other courts.



According to him, the Attorney General's office has been involved in the case through its senior lawyers.



He added that the comments by the office are contradicting what appears to be the reality.



“My understanding is that the Attorney General wasn’t involved himself but their senior lawyers were involved.



“So it is perplexing, to say the least, that subsequently the Attorney General can say that they are not aware that the case had been to earlier courts, it is not good. It is scary because it is not one lawyer, it was two but there were four lawyers from the Attorney-General,” he said.



Kpebu went on to shed light on the background of the case, indicating that Cecilia Dapaah had expressed dissatisfaction with the investigator's inability to build a case related to the theft.



He revealed that the former minister reported the investigator to the Interior Minister, the police hierarchy, and the senior officers at the Attorney General's office.



“Madam Dapaah reported to the investigator that she was not happy that they couldn't make a case about the stealing. She reported this investigator to the interior minister, called him before the police hierarchy, and called him before the Attorney General’s senior officers. That is how come I was surprised by the docket, the Deputy Attorney said they didn’t see anything.



“Look, I am stating for the record, the case went to the Attorney General’s office. There were very senior lawyers who met the investigator. Because madam Cecilia Dapaah was consistently unhappy with the performance so to speak, of the investigator's performance at that stage because of his inability to crack the path of the case concerning the money. Her emphasis was on the money but the investigator couldn’t find evidence at that stage. That is how come she reported him to the interior minister, the police hierarchy, the attorney general’s office,” he added.



