Cecilia Dapaah Saga: I’m disappointed about amount of money found – Kwabena Agyapong

General News of Wednesday, 9 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Agyapong, has expressed his utmost disappointment about the amount of money found in the household of former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resource, Cecilia Abena Dapaah.



Kwabena Agyapong stressed that politicians should have the political will to do the right thing for the country and not preach one thing and go astray in their conduct.



Speaking on PM Express on Joynews on August 8, 2023, Kwabena Agyapong urged political leaders to lead by example in their quest to rejuvenate the ailing Ghanaian economy and not do things that will put the image of the government into disrepute.



“What for me I worry about, especially with this case, was the fact of the amount of money that was found in the household…Suffice it to say I was disappointed that that amount of money was in the household. It’s important that we realize that we cannot, as politicians, preach one thing and do another.



“So when you’re encouraging everybody to be part of the formal economy, the least we can do as leaders is to lead by example. So I was disappointed that she would keep that amount of money in the household. It is important that as political leaders, we should have the political will to do the right thing for our country,” he said according to Myjoyonline.com.



The flagbearer aspirant of the NPP indicated that he would not pass judgment on Cecilia Dapaah’s case as state agencies are probing the matter to ascertain the source of the funds.



“I’m not prepared to pass judgment on her like others are doing, not at all. It is not my duty now. The state has agencies that have to look out for how she came by that money,” he added.



Background



The case involving seven accused persons who are in court for stealing and or illegally receiving monies allegedly stolen monies from the Abelemkpe residence of former Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah was called on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.



An amended charge sheet was presented to the court with an update on the properties retrieved from the two main accused whiles three other people were introduced on the accused list and one person was discharged.



According to police investigators, four additional houses said to have been bought from the stolen funds have been discovered as have two new Honda cars (Acura), estimated at the cost of over GHc600,000 Ghana cedis.



The latest revelations add to the already existing houses and properties said to have been found at Amrahian and others in Tamale.



The accused list is now as follows: Patience Botwe, 18, hairdresser; Sarah Agyei, 30, unemployed, Benjamin Sowah, 29, plumber, Malik Dauda,34, unemployed, Christiana Achab, a trader, Job Pomary, a mechanic, and Yahaya Sumaila, Excavator operator, together, they have been slapped with 14 counts.



The latest counts comprised a count of conspiracy, five counts of stealing, and eight counts of dishonestly receiving



They are said to have stolen $1 million dollars, £300,000 euros, and other properties including Kente and others.



The father of Patience Botwe, Kweku Botwe who was part of the five persons previously arraigned was discharged following the Attorney General’s Office advice on the case docket.







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV below:









BS/WA