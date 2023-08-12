Cecilia Dapaah: Godfred Dame must resign! His conduct has been embarrassing, scandalous - MP

General News of Saturday, 12 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor has called for the resignation of the Attorney-General, Godfred Dame over what he says is the concoction of facts by the A-G’s office in the alleged theft case involving the former Minister of the Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah.



He claimed that the conduct of the A-G in the matter has rather been unethical and unacceptable based on additional information available to the MP who is also a lawyer.



“I have been privy to some additional information on the matter and I think that as I sit here, the Attorney-General should resign and I will establish the basis for my call…What the A-G has done in this matter is embarrassing, humiliating and scandalous,” he said on Accra-based TV3’s Key Point show on August 12, 2023.



"He [Godfred Dame] is denigrating the Office of the Attorney General as they have been aware the matter was first brought before a juvenile court and then to the circuit court for the which the court determined that they could reach a jurisdiction because of the age of the accused person, who was the then suspect that was brought before the court,” the MP lamented.



The South Dayi MP asserted that he has no sympathies for the A-G due to the manner in which the Office has handled the matter since it emerged.



Meanwhile, the case involving Cecilia Abena Dapaah who reported a theft situation at her Abelemkpe residence has taken several twists and revelations.



In the wake of the saga, the Attorney-General [Godfred Dame] requested the Police to investigate the ownership of the US$200,000 and €300,000 allegedly stolen from the home of the former minister by two house helps.



The A-G in its advice however noted that, “She [Cecilia Dapaah] stated in her initial complaint that $800,000 belonged to her deceased brother and GHC300,000 of contribution towards her mother’s funeral contained in a box and a bag respectively were stolen. This is confirmed by Henry Osei Kwabena who told the police on 4th July 2023, that he brought the box of money to her sister for safekeeping.”



"This notwithstanding, it is important for the police to conduct independent investigations into these assertions to ascertain the following:



i. The true ownership of the amount of US$800,000. ii. The source(s) from which the established owner of the amount of US$800,000 acquired the money. iii. Whether the accused actually stole the full amount of US$800,000 from the house of the complainants.”



Also, the Office of the Special Prosecutor’s investigation into the former minister’s affairs is separate and different from the investigations by the police and the office of the Attorney General.



The OSP is investigating the minister for corruption and corruption-related offences while the AG and police are prosecuting persons alleged to have stolen monies belonging to or owned by the former minister.



MA/WA



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.