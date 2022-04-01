Cecilia Dapaah, Dr. Zakariah doing their best – GSFP Mgt rejects calls for their removal

Regional News of Friday, 1 April 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The Ghana School Feeding Programme management is fuming over calls by some unnamed staff to remove Madam Cecilia Dapaah and Dr. Afisah Zakariah, the Caretaker minister and the Chief Director, respectively of the Gender, Children, and Social Protection Ministry.



According to media reports, the call was premised on months of unpaid salaries, among others, and failure to release funds for their goods and services, which they attributed to the carefree attitude of the two.



But the management of GSFP has, in a rejoinder, defended the two and their efforts in helping get the staff paid.



“We admit that salaries of staff of the Programme have been delayed for some months now, and management in consultation with our supervising ministry is taking the necessary steps to address the issue.



However, the issue at stake does not warrant a call from staff for the removal of the caretaker minister and the Chief Director, who are doing their very best to handle the issue.”



Below is the full statement



REJOINDER: “AGGRIEVED SCHOOL FEEDING STAFF DEMAND REMOVAL OF CARETAKER MINISTER, CHIEF DIRECTOR OVER UNPAID SALARIES”



The attention of the Management of Ghana School Feeding Programme has been drawn to your online publication of Thursday, March 31, 2022, suggesting that some angry staff of the programme is demanding the immediate removal of the caretaker minister and the Chief Director of the Gender, Children and Social Protection due to nonpayment of their salaries.



We admit that salaries of staff of the Programme have delayed for some months now, and management in consultation with our supervising ministry is taking the necessary steps to address the issue.



However, the issue at stake does not in our view warrant a call from staff for the removal of the caretaker minister and the Chief Director who are doing their very best to handle the issue.



Management wants to state emphatically that the salary delay is a systemic challenge and must therefore not be blamed on certain individuals.



Your publication has been a very debilitating one and has the tendency to destroy the good relationship that exists between Management of School Feeding, the Minister, and the Chief Director.



It is unfortunate that the so-called angry staff completely disregarded our management structures and failed to use the appropriate channels to have their concerns addressed.



Management, therefore, wants to apologise to the caretaker minister and the Chief Director for the unwarranted and undeserving attack on their personalities.



We would like to also inform all staff that all processes leading to the payment of their outstanding salaries have advanced and they would soon receive their monies.



Management wants to request your media station to give our rejoinder the needed prominence and attention.