Cease the needles attacks on Alan Kyerematen – Asiedu Nketiah to NDC supporters

Politics of Thursday, 5 October 2023

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, has advised his party followers not to attack former Akufo-Addo appointee, Alan John Kyerematen.



According to the leader of the party in opposition, the former Trades Minister who quit the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) weeks ago to run solo ahead of the 2024 Presidential election could prove vital in their quest to return to power.



Mr Kyerematen, until a couple of weeks ago, was in the race to become the NPP’s flagbearer ahead of the 2024 elections.



He, however, pulled out citing unfairness on the part of party leadership as well as vote-buying and announced his decision to contest the general elections an independent Presidential candidate.



This drew lots of criticisms from persons who are not aligned with his reasoning, particularly members of the party he once belonged.



But speaking Wednesday, October 4, 2023, on the Angel Morning Show on Angel TV and Angel 102.9 FM, the NDC National Chairman stated that both Mr Kyerematen and his have a common agenda -kicking the NPP out of power– come December 7, 2024.



“So they [NDC] supporters should not be engaged in those attacks on him. We are chasing the NPP from the front and he is pursuing same agenda from the rare.



“If we start to target him instead Akufo-Addo and his government the we will be losing our focus,” the General Mosquito as he is popularity called on the Ghanaian political landscape, told host of the show, Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah.



He, therefore, described the attacks on Mr Kyerematen as “needless” and called on the NDC members involved to cease that “immediately.”