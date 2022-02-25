Cease fire: Socialist Movement of Ghana to Russia, Ukraine

General News of Friday, 25 February 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

The Socialist Movement of Ghana (SMG) has called for an immediate and unconditional cease fire in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and a return to the negotiation table.



Russian forces launched a full-scale military invasion of Ukraine as President Vladimir Putin demanded Kyiv’s army lay down its weapons.



Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday Russia is attacking his country’s “military infrastructure” and border guards.



In a brief televised address to the nation, he called for martial law and pledged victory.



Tensions over the Ukraine-Russia crisis have been simmering for months, with diplomatic efforts to resolve the issue showing no sign of progress.



In a statement, the SMG said,”In our view, war cannot be in the best interest of the Russian and Ukrainian people and the peoples of the world faced with mounting economic and social problems.”



The SMG strongly suggested that the diplomatic efforts to end the unfolding conflict ought to take full account of the legitimate security concerns of Russia as admitted by President Emmanuel Macron of France.



“Loud proclamations of war and reckless threats of crippling sanctions can only worsen a grave international situation. This is particularly important for a region like West Africa which is plagued by low intensity civil wars and an intensifying Islamic insurgency,” it added.



Meanwhile, the SMG urged European leaders to be mindful of the dangers of escalation in a nuclear armed Europe which has been the epicentre of two world wars.



It continued that,”They have a duty to themselves and the world to act responsibly and to stand down unhelpful military alliances like NATO.”



The SMG expressed hope that good sense will prevail in the interest of world peace and security.