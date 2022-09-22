Cease fire – Peace Council chair appeals to Bawku chiefs, residents

General News of Thursday, 22 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Reverend Ernest Adu-Gyamfi, the chairman of the National Peace Council has urged the feuding parties in the Bawku conflict to drop their arsenals and give peace a chance.



Speaking at the 2022 International Peace Day held on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, Reverend Ernest Adu-Gyamfi belabored the point that conflicts stall the progress of the affected areas and that no one benefits from it.



He made a clarion call on Ghanaians to assist the NPC and government find a lasting solution to the conflict.



He lamented what he contends to be the fanning of the conflict by some persons on mainstream and social media platforms.



“Let me use this opportunity to appeal once again to the chiefs and people of the Bawku traditional area, to cease fire. Nobody gains from protracted conflicts. I am not sure anybody involved in the conflict is happy that children are not in school, the sick cannot access health services, the movement of goods and people have been restricted and freedoms are curtailed.



“Let us confront the realities of the times and move on for the sake of our children and the future of Ghana.



“It must be said that building sustainable peace is a process which requires the efforts of both state and non-state actors and daily renewal of the commitment to peace and love for our common humanity. May we continually commit to this process to enhance sustainable peace in Ghana,” he said.



Speaking on the theme “Managing Ethnic Diversity in Ghana for Sustainable Peace”, Reverend Asante said despite some remarkable success in achieving peaceful coexistence and unity among the various ethnic groups in the country, there still exist some pockets of conflicts that need to be stamped out.



Emphasizing the importance of peace and stability for development, Reverend Asante said that the principles of tolerance and unity must be embraced by all.



“Let us, therefore, put aside our ethnic and tribal sentiments and see Ghana as the only nation we have as a people and seek to sustain Ghana as a united nation.”



The International Day of Peace was established in 1981 by the UN General Assembly to commemorate and strengthen the ideals of peace both within and among all nations and peoples as a period of non-violence and cease-fire. The Global theme for this year’s commemoration is “End Racism. Build Peace”.



Charles Abani, the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Ghana commended the NPC for its commitment to promoting peace and stability in the country.



He urged the NPC, government, and Ghanaians, in general, to guard with jealousy, the peace being enjoyed in the country.



KPE



