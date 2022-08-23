Cattle owners count their losses after irate youth shoot over 70 cattle at Adoe

Regional News of Tuesday, 23 August 2022

Bono Region



Cattle owners at Adoe in the Sunyani West Municipality of the Bono Region are counting their losses following the gunning down of over 70 cattle by some irate youth.



Several cattle also sustained injuries with the owners still on the lookout for many others who went missing in the ensuing attack.



The perpetrators allegedly shared the meat of the cattle after the act.

An official headcount by the cattle owners puts the number of cattle killed at 74 with each worth GHC7,000 and amounting to GHC518,000 in all.



According to them, the killing of the animals which is their only source of livelihood will bring untold hardship to them.



Fuseini Seidu who lost 34 cattle indicated that he is yet to come to terms with the loss because he does not know how to make ends meet now.



“We were there two days ago when we heard that some people from Adoe had gone to shoot our cattle. They killed 34 of my cattle and injured 6 of them. It is a huge loss to me because the cattle were my source of investment and I don’t know what to do now”.



Kwaku Ernest on his part indicated that he lost 6 cattle in the attack and there is no way life will be the same for him.



“I lost six cattle. I learned to rear cattle through the nomads and they became my source of livelihood but the youth have shot them living me with no hope”.



Call for arrest of perpetrators



The General Secretary of Tabital Pulaaku International Ghana, Yakubu Musah Barry, has called on the police to arrest the perpetrators to serve as a deterrent to others.



Yakubu Musah Barry stressed that the practice has become widespread across the country and arresting the perpetrators to face the full rigours of the law is the only way to put an end to it.



“We are looking up to the security that is the police to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book to serve as a deterrent to others across the country. What is worrying is that after killing the animals they take away the meat.”