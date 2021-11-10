Catholic Relief Services supports 811 households flood victims in Upper West

Regional News of Wednesday, 10 November 2021

Source: Ilyaas Al-Hasan, Contributor

Catholic Relief Services (CRS), a philanthropic Non-Governmental Organization of the Catholic Church has donated a whopping amount of GH ₵950, 000 Ghana Cedis to flood victims in the Upper West Region.



The presentation which was made on Monday, November 8, 2021, in Wa, the Municipal Capital of the Upper West Region was done by the Country Representative of the organization, Mr. Daniel Mumuni at the Regional Coordinating Council in Wa.



At the brief event for the presentation, Mr. Daniel Mumuni said: "Today, we are gathered here with our partners, NADMO (National Disaster Management Organization), and Wa Diocese, to officially hand over to the Upper West Region, receiving on behalf of the flood victims, GHS 950,000. This amount will provide cash assistance to 811 of the most affected households in the Daffiama-Bussie-Issa, Kaleo-Nadowli, and Wa East District.





"Following the immense loss in the aftermath of the floods in early August, these households will benefit from direct cash assistance to help them address their most pressing needs whether it is food, shelter, or livelihood activities. This support will allow households in highly variable living conditions caused by the devastating flooding to best meet their unique needs while having the cascading benefit of supporting local market actors also impacted by the flood."



He added that CRS prides itself on being one of the first non-governmental organizations to have made such a substantial donation to the flood victims in the region while expressing the hope other organizations learn from their gesture.



"CRS prides itself for being one of the first NGOs to aid of this magnitude to the Upper West Region following the floods and we hope it inspires other organizations to join the call to meet the needs of these communities in distress," he stated.





According to him, for over 63 years, the CRS has been known for its dedicated services of pro-poor activities in supporting the destitute in the country by collaborating with the government and as well as its church partners.





"The CRS prides itself with 63 years of dedicated service in Ghana, working closely with the government of Ghana and Local church partners with support in the most venerable in the areas of health, WASH, agriculture, migration, peacebuilding, and youth development with our pro-poor programs," he posited.





In furthering, he proposed that: "As a region, we must continue to implement sustainable measures for flood response, sensitizing communities on the risks of conducting agricultural activities in flood-prone areas, building with materials that can withstand destruction, and ensuring these activities are well resourced and ably staffed."



The CRS also called on the leadership of the region, NADMO, and the Wa Diocese to support in developing strategies beyond the lifespan of that project that preempt and mitigate disaster risks.



The Upper West Regional Minister, Dr. Hafiz Bin Salih on his part, commended the organization on behalf of the chiefs and people of the region as well as NADMO for the kind gesture, describing the assistance to the flood victims as the largest (most substantial) assistance received so far from any quarters.



He noted that the August devasted rainstorm that impacted greatly on the road network, houses, and farmlands was unprecedented as the region had never been hit that hard by any such natural disaster.



"On behalf of the Regional Coordinating Council as well as chiefs and people of the Upper West Region, I want to commend you highly for what you are about doing for the people of the Upper West. Your intervention is the largest since we cried to the world to come to our aid. Other institutions have come to our assistance but none comes close to what you are about doing for the victims of the August disaster.



"Indeed what happened was unprecedented. We have never witnessed disasters of that magnitude in the Upper West Region. It affected our road network, it affected the houses and farms of individuals. So it`s anticipated that there would be food shortages in the Upper West Region if people do not come to our aid.



"But if an organization such as yours has decided to heed our cry to come to assist us, then we know that the world is still a better place for all of us because we are each other's neighbors," the Regional Minister intimated.