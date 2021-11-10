Catholic Bishops to Akufo-Addo: Poverty killing Ghanaians, yet you’re not protecting public purse

General News of Wednesday, 10 November 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

President of the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference, Most Reverend Philip Naameh, has bemoaned the growing rate of corruption in the country.



According to him, the menace is having a toll on the national economy, thereby increasing Ghana’s poverty situation.



He was speaking at the plenary session of the Ghana Bishops’ Conference in Wa on Monday, November 8, 2021.



The man of God said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has defaulted in honouring his promise to protect the public purse.



“Poverty is grinding down millions of people all over the country, prices of essentials are rising daily, and people are struggling to keep families alive together.



“Though poverty stares us in the face, it appears lost to those with power,” Most Rev. Naameh said.



Touching on LGBTQ+ activities, the Archbishop called on Ghanaians to support the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021.



“I wish to appeal to all well-meaning Ghanaians to support this bill by impacting or influencing our parliamentarians to vote against this cancer or virus called LGBTQ+,” he said.