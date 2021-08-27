Catherine Afeku threatens to sue Axim Nkosuohene

General News of Friday, 27 August 2021

Source: 3news.com

Former Tourism Minister Catherine Abelema Afeku is threatening legal action against the Nkosuohene of Axim, Nana Nkwantabisa, for impugning her integrity while interpreting the 2018 Auditor General’s report.



Ms Afeku argues that the Nkosuohene in his interpretation of the 2018 Auditor General’s report, vilified, embarrassed and disgraced her and in so doing ended up injuring her reputation.



Nana Nkwantabisa, who is also the Chairman of the Kundum Planning Committee, in reacting to the 2018 Auditor General’s report insisted that a reported amount of GHS200,000 was not extended to the committee for the celebration of the festival.



But speaking to journalists at Axim, the former minister of state insisted that the Nkosuohene made reference to a report that is non-existent.



“Did the statement mention a chief? Did the statement mention a palace? Did the report mention an Nkosuohene? Did the cheque mention a Chief, a stool? Did the statement mention a town? Humbly the answer is an emphatic no,” she noted.



She is, therefore, “challenging him; daring him to bring documents that show that an Nkosuohene, a Chief, a Palace was mentioned in the report and that my name, my good self was mentioned in the report with specific instructions that I should carry a cheque to a Chief or a Palace that I have not done”.



“I am daring him to bring that evidence, failure to do so, he will face legal action. Because he has brought major disrepute to the good people of Nzema including my good self,” she threatened.



The former Member of Parliament for Evalue Ajomoro Gwira Constituency insisted that the stated amount of GHS200,00 was indeed used on the celebration of Kundum festivals.



“The real question is, did Catherine Abelema Afeku transport, host and support the Kundum festivals in 2018? Did the same Catherine Abelema Afeku transport and support artists to come to the Nzema area in 2018? Did Catherine Afeku collaborate with the brother Ellembelle MP to host, support artists to perform right in front of the original tomb of Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah in Nkroful? The answer is Yes.



“And you don’t do these activities with GHS200, 000,” she defended.