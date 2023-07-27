Catherine Afeku abandons Alan as she calls for ‘skirt and blouse’ in NPP primaries?

General News of Thursday, 27 July 2023

Source: ghanaguardian.com

A senior member of Alan’s Campaign Team and a parliamentary aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Evalue Ajomoro Gwira Constituency, Catherine Afeku, has encouraged delegates to exercise their right to vote ‘skirt and blouse’ in the upcoming Presidential and Parliamentary primaries.



Speaking to party supporters after picking nomination forms, Madam Afeku urged the constituents to cast their ballots for her as their Member of Parliament (MP) while also endorsing any candidate of their choice for the NPP flagbearer position.



She highlighted the significance of local representation and emphasized that the role of an MP is paramount when it comes to addressing the day-to-day concerns of the constituency.



“When you come to the constituency, does the president come here?” she asked.



“When you’re sick, I’m the one in the constituency to take care of you and not the presidential aspirant or president. When I win, I will go to Parliament, and the President goes to Jubilee House,” Catherine Afeku stated.



She passionately urged them to vote for her as the MP while exercising their discretion to support any Presidential aspirant they believed would best lead the party.



“If you support Presidential Candidate A or B, it’s not part of the constituency election, so you can choose me as your parliamentary representative and vote for any Presidential aspirant you want. Don’t let anyone intimidate you into thinking otherwise,” she told the gathering.