Cathedral Brouhaha: Next NDC government will prosecute people for wrongdoing - Ablakwa

General News of Tuesday, 14 June 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency in the Volta region of Ghana, Mr. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has warned that anyone found to have committed any wrongdoing in the construction of the controversial National Cathedral will be prosecuted.



“Some people will be prosecuted over the National Cathedral project when the National Democratic Congress (NDC) wins political power to form the next government”, he noted.



Mr. Ablakwa who doubles as the Ranking Member of the Foreign Affairs Committee of Parliament alleged that the government has released an amount of ¢32million to one Sir David Adjaye & Associates Limited in 2021 without approval by Parliament.



The North Tongu lawmaker without mincing words opined that the ¢32million paid to Sir Adjaye and Associates Limited is illegal.



“MPs have not approved all of these colossal sums of money that are being released to companies we are seeing for the first time.



“We are not even aware of the procurement processes that were followed for these companies and these consultants, who are today receiving hundreds of millions of Ghana cedis,” Mr. Ablakwa said.



The North Tongu MP explained on GTV’s Breakfast Show on Monday, June 13, 2022, hinted that “Hundreds of Ghana Cedis have been spent without the foreknowledge of Parliament.



On Sunday, June 12, 2022, the Finance Minister spoke about only 25million cedis as money so far spend on the National Cathedral.