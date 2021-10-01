Caterers want leadership at School Feeding secretariat sacked over 'ghost' payments

General News of Friday, 1 October 2021

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The joint Association of School Feeding Caterers is calling on the government and the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection to as a matter of urgency sack the leadership of the School Feeding Secretariat whom the caterers described as corrupt and incompetent.



Public Relations Officer of the Association, Carolyne Aboagye at a media briefing alleged that since the 2019/2020 academic year, the School Feeding Secretariat had been paying more than 511 ghost schools.



GBC's Naomi Komeh reports that Madam Aboagye said since the 1st term of the 2019/2020 Academic Year the School Feeding Secretariat had paid more than 511 non-beneficiaries of the programme.



She added that the Association has documents to prove the allegation.



Madam Aboagye said the Association is not working against the government or the Sector Ministry but rather uncovering alleged fraudulent activities of the School Feeding Secretariat which had led to some genuine concerns that caterers were not being paid.



The Volta Regional PRO for Caterers, Francis Tosu Yao said if the National Patriotic Party government wants to break the 8-year rule, they must clean up some of these activities that have a dent on governance.



The joint Association of School Feeding Caterers, have therefore called on the President to come to the aid of the Caterers by providing the needed resources to the Secretariat to facilitate their work.