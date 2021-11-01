Catch up with all your favourite programmes on GhanaWeb TV

General News of Monday, 1 November 2021

GhanaWeb TV offers a line-up of compelling programmes which airs from Monday to Friday all week round.



With its host of presenters, these programmes are often live-streamed from 10:am to 2:pm from Monday to Friday.



The programmes are usually hosted on the homepage of GhanaWeb.com as well as on YouTube and Facebook where anyone can follow the coverage on the go.



The TV channel offers a variety of more than ten programmes ranging from current affairs to business, sports, human interest and entertainment.



The programmes include People & Places, Sports Check, Trending GH, #SayItLoud, The Untold, Bloggers’ Forum, Talkertainment, Moans & Cuddles, Friday Debate, Regional Report, BizTech, and The Lowdown among others.



These programmes are carefully selected to entertain viewers, keep them informed and offer education on relevant topics and subjects.



GhanaWeb TV is an advertising-based video on demand (AVOD) and streaming television on Ghana’s most popular website distributing video content such as news and programmes to millions of people over the internet.



GhanaWeb TV started streaming its interactive programmes and compelling news videos on December 7, 2020, with its coverage of Ghana’s 2020 general elections. In 3 days, it garnered 21.9 million views on GhanaWeb and over 500,000 views on GhanaWeb’s YouTube and Facebook channels.



GhanaWeb TV offers 24-hour innovative, relevant, authentic and compelling content on GhanaWeb’s digital channels which can be watched on any device, anytime and anywhere.





About GhanaWeb



GhanaWeb is Ghana’s first vertical portal, content curation and syndication website relaunched in 1999 to offer news, background information, classifieds, radio stations and a social network for Ghanaians and the Diaspora.



The privately-owned independent and objective portal operates under the laws of the Netherlands, a legal setup that has allowed Ghanaians to express themselves freely for over two decades through opinion articles and comments.



Made for and by Ghanaians, GhanaWeb is updated by a team of editors and journalists who ensure balanced coverage of the news by creating original content, publishing syndicated and user-generated content and curating articles from a wide range of Ghanaian print and online media partners.



GhanaWeb has evolved over the years to include video content and social media components to its news feed as well as a mobile app for smooth web navigation. Its team of web developers and web designers regularly improve the technology and design of the portal which has been built to meet the requirements of its 4 million unique visitors each month.



According to the Alexa website traffic statistics, GhanaWeb is very popular among Ghanaian migrants in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Italy, South Africa, Netherlands, France and many other countries.



These loyal visitors and the millions of readers in Ghana have made GhanaWeb the most popular news website in Ghana and ranked the third most visited website in the country after Google and YouTube.



GhanaWeb is part of the AfricaWeb Holding group, an advertising and digital solutions provider for African publishers.



AfricaWeb also owns CamerounWeb.com, TanzaniaWeb.com, MyNigeria.com among other country-specific portals as part of its goal of developing viable independent news portals as well as advertising and publishing solutions for Africa.