Catch the first episode of Diaspora Link this Sunday at 5 pm

General News of Saturday, 15 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On the first episode of Diaspora Link, Diallo sits with Tyrone Jamar the CEO of American Rejuvenation Clinic and Fufua clothing line.



Tyrone talks about his journey to Ghana and the challenges he faced while establishing his businesses and settling in Ghana. He also shares some lessons he’s learned and solutions he generated to handle his challenges.



Despite being new to Africa and Ghana, in general, Tyrone’s story shows us it’s possible to follow and live your dreams.



Catch Diaspora Link this and every Sunday at 5 p.m. GMT (9 a.m. PT/ 12 p.m. ET) exclusively on GhanaWeb TV to bridge the gap between Africa and the Diaspora.



Watch video below



