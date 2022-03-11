Cash pushing teenage galamsayers to marry multiple wives – Talensi DCE laments

General News of Friday, 11 March 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Even though mining has created employment and opened up the economy in the Talensi District of the Upper East Region, it has brought about some corrupt moral practices, which have become a worry to authorities in the area.



Thomas Pearson Wuni has noted a worrying trend that he believes must end because its long-term effect on people involved may be disastrous.



He says because most young men, mostly teenagers, have had access to money, it’s now become a fashion to marry as many as three wives.



His worry emanates from the fact that teenage boys are the ones engaged in polygamous marriages, which will go a long way to affect their development and the lives of especially children that come out of these marriages.



Thomas Pearson Wuni, speaking on Bolgatanga-based A1 Radio, indicated that most of these teenagers lack financial knowledge and spend all they earn hoping to get more.



He believes if the source of income is depleted, there will be a worry since they might have larger families which they cannot take care of hence burdening society.



Thomas Pearson Wuni used the opportunity to advise parents of young girls in the District to desist from giving out their children to young men to become their second and third wives just because of some pittance they receive from them.