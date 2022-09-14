Cash and hardwork essential to breaking the 8 - Deputy MASLOC CEO charges government appointees

Politics of Wednesday, 14 September 2022

Source: Kwabena Danso-Dapaah

Government appointees especially those from the Ashanti Region, the stronghold of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), have be admonished to contribute their quota to enable the party to secure another term of office.



While donating office equipment to the Ashanti Regional Communications Directorate of NPP, a Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Microfinance and Loans Centre (MASLOC), Lawyer Paul Sarbeng gave this advice.



"Breaking the 8 is likely but if we don't support each other, it may turn out to be a dream. Whatever you have as CEO, MP, or a Minister, do not haste to bring it on board to help all of us to break the 8,' the member of the party communications team observed.



He therefore urged past and present appointees, and Members of Parliament(MPs) to support President Akufo-Addo for a better Ghana.



"If you've to sell all that you have gained from politics to support us to break the 8, fine!! . We need to work harder to save this economy from the hands of detractors', the Banker cum politician said as he donated ultramodern multifunction printer, comb binding machine among others.



The items received by Mr. Dennis Kwakwa, the Regional Communications Director in the presence of other officers of the party, said "on behalf of the Ashanti Regional NPP Communications Directorate and on my behalf, I express our profound gratitude for your generous donation of an ultramodern multifunction printer and comb binding machine to the office of the Regional Communications Director, and want you to know how much we appreciate your support.'



"It is amazing to feel the oozing positivity this contribution has injected into the communication outfit," Mr. Kwakwa assured.



Adding: "we believe that, with support like yours, our communications outfit would be able to function effectively as desired ahead of the 2024 General Elections.'



"Thank you once again. May God bless you," Mr. Kwakwa on behalf of the party prayed.