Case of alleged Kasoa teen killers adjourned due to challenges in summoning jurors

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 26 July 2022

Source: GNA

An Accra High Court has adjourned to October 10, the case of the two teenagers allegedly involved in the murder of a 10-year-old boy at Kasoa in the Central Region in April 2021.



The case was adjourned because of the challenge of summoning jurors.



The court presided over by Justice Lydia Osei Marfo at the last sitting had indicated that the court would be empaneling jurors for the trial to commence.



It, therefore, directed the Registrar of the Court to write to state institutions for the empaneling jurors.



However, when sitting resumed on July 25, 2022, the Registrar of the Court indicated that letters were written to various institutions yet only the Department of Social Welfare and Ghana Post had provided 10 persons each.



The Registrar said only the names of the people were provided without their contact numbers, making it difficult for the Court to reach them.



The Court said: "In view of the challenge with summoning of jurors, we are unable to empanel the jury as envisaged.



“Let the Registrar of the court write to the men and women whose particulars have been provided so they can appear before the court."



Mr Samuel Atuah and Papa Yaw Nyamekye represented the young offenders in court.



The two teenagers are being held over the death of Ishmael Mensah Abdallah who was allegedly lured into an uncompleted building and killed in April last year.



The young offenders, including a minor, hit the victim's head with a club and cement block several times and dropped his body in a shallow hole.



They have been charged with conspiracy and murder.