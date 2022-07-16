Cartel Foundation launched with free health screening

Health News of Saturday, 16 July 2022

Source: Sherriff Mohammed, Contributor

Cartel Group has today, July 16, 2022, launched the Cartel Foundation by organizing a free health screening and medical care exercise for the residents of Korle Gonno and its environs in the Ablekuma South Municipality in Accra.



The event which was graced by His Eminence Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, the National Chief Imam, and Member of Parliament for the Ablekuma South Constituency, Alfred Okoe Vanderpuije was held at the Mamprobi AME Zion school.



According to Henry Harry Owoo, the founder of Cartel, the foundation which is geared towards providing free health screening and medical care exercise for people will not only operate in Accra but across 16 regions in Ghana.



"The foundation won't only operate in Accra but throughout the country. We are not only going to focus on Ablekuma South but we only launched it here because this is where I grew up."



"Our next assignment might be outside Accra and our mission is to provide free health screening for people and also educate them to take serious care of their health. We will also do the health insurance card for them for free," Henry Harry Owoo told the press.



The health screening was organized under the theme, Access to Health: A Must, Not a Privilege as part of the activities earmarked for the launch of the foundation.







Beneficiaries of the exercise were screened for diabetes, vision, blood pressure, cholesterol, hepatitis B, and other vitals by medical professionals drawn from the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital and other health facilities in the capital.







Access to healthcare remains a challenge towards the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Ghana.







The mission of the foundation is to improve the living standards of vulnerable people in the most deprived communities across Ghana. The foundation’s support will include access to quality education and healthcare, as well as the provision of basic human needs and social amenities.