Cars killing innocent people due to lack of speed ramps - Sepaase residents

Regional News of Friday, 28 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Ashanti Region



Residents of Sepaase in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality in the Ashanti Region have expressed worries over the spate at which cars keep knocking down innocent people within the town due to lack of speed ramps on the tarred road.



According to them, most of these drivers who use the road usually move on top speed due to a lack of speed ramps to slow down movements.



They sadly revealed that efforts to get the necessary stakeholders to rectify the problem have proven futile as no one seems to care.



According to them a week may not go over without a car knocking down innocent people on the road.



"We have been calling for speed ramps on several occasions but no one seems to care. The lack of speed ramps on the road poses danger to the innocent people who cross the road. We're tired of seeing innocent people being knocked down by cars," a resident stated.



"It's very worrying that our leaders always want to see blood or disaster before taking a step to resolve an issue," another resident said.



Meanwhile, the MCE for the area, Hon. Amoah Awuku reacting to the issue said he is aware that there are no ramps on the road, but he is not aware that it's killing people as the residents have said.



He said even though he was not interested in building speed ramps on roads due to the danger it poses, he has currently handed over everything to the municipal engineer to take care of the situation.



According to him, he is very much aware that Sepaase has not been the only community that has called for speed ramps, but there are other areas such as Maakro where the people have requested similar speed ramps.



He however advised the residents to exercise patience since the municipal assembly has the various communities at heart.



He finally advised drivers to be wary of their movement especially when they reach towns.



"A good driver is the one who drives home safely without casualties," he concluded.



