Carpenter remanded for stabbing co-tenant

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 2 September 2022

Source: GNA

A 24-year-old carpenter who allegedly stabbed his 61-year-old co-tenant without any provocation has been remanded into police custody by an Accra Circuit Court.



James Appiah Korang is said to have stabbed the elderly female victim in the head, lower abdomen, and her left breast.



Korang, charged with causing harm, has pleaded not guilty.



The accused person is expected to reappear in Court on September 14.



Prosecuting Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) E. Nyamekye who held the brief of Police Chief Inspector Akumeah, opposed the grant of bail, saying the accused was a flight risk and when granted bail, he would not appear to stand trial.



The prosecution said it was ready to commence with the trial expeditiously.



The facts as narrated by Prosecution were that the victim Aunty Yaa is unemployed. The accused resides at Nima, and he lives in the house with the complainant.



The prosecutor said the victim for some time now had been nursing an ankle injury and she had been advised to exercise.



On August 29, this year at about 5:30 am the victim who was jogging around the house, realized that the accused person was following her.



The prosecution said when the victim turned to ascertain who was trailing her, the accused used an implement suspected to be a knife to stab her head, lower abdomen, and the left breast.



Soon after committing the act, the prosecution said Korang took to his heels.



The prosecutor said the victim shouted for help and she was rushed to the Ridge Hospital for treatment.



A report was made to the Police and the accused was nabbed and handed over to the Police.



The prosecution said the accused’s caution statement was taken by the Police.