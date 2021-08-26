Cargo truck involved in an accident on Accra-Kumasi highway

General News of Thursday, 26 August 2021
Source: 3news.com
There was an accident on the Accra-Kumasi highway at Densusu near Apedwa junction on Wednesday August 25.
The accident involved a single cargo truck vehicle.
The Police visited the scene to direct and control traffic.
A statement by the Police said “There is an accident on the Accra-Kumasi highway at Densusu near Apedwa junction involving a single cargo truck vehicle.
“Meanwhile Police is at the scene directing and controlling traffic so approaching motorists should exercise patient and drive safely.”