Cargo truck involved in an accident on Accra-Kumasi highway

There was an accident on the Accra-Kumasi highway at Densusu near Apedwa junction on Wednesday August 25.

The accident involved a single cargo truck vehicle.

The Police visited the scene to direct and control traffic.

A statement by the Police said “There is an accident on the Accra-Kumasi highway at Densusu near Apedwa junction involving a single cargo truck vehicle.

“Meanwhile Police is at the scene directing and controlling traffic so approaching motorists should exercise patient and drive safely.”

