Car crushes woman to death near Suhum

Regional News of Friday, 13 August 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

A 38-year-old female pedestrian, Doris Dzifa, met her untimely death when she was crushed to death by a speeding car on the Krobom-Obretema road near Suhum Thursday afternoon.



The impact of the crash was so great that the body of the deceased was cut into two.



According to the Police report, suspect driver Michael Kotei age 36yrs was driving a Honda Accord Private car with trade plate number DV 2115C-2021 with three persons on board from Accra towards Kumasi.



On reaching a section of the road at Krobom-Obretema near Suhum on the Accra-Kumasi highway, he lost control of the steering wheel veered from the road, and knocked down a Doris Dzifa who was standing at the roadside waiting to board a commercial vehicle.



The vehicle finally landed in a nearby Bush. The body of the victim was cut into two pieces and died on the spot.



The suspect driver together with other occupants sustained injuries and were rushed to Suhum Government Hospital for treatment. The body was removed and deposited at the same hospital mortuary for preservation and Autopsy.



The accident vehicle has been impounded at the Suhum Police station for testing.