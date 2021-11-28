Car accident kills two sisters at Ntankorful

Regional News of Sunday, 28 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from the Western Region





An unregistered black saloon car has killed two sisters at Ntankorful near Kansaworodo, a suburb of Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis of the Western Region.



The deceased; Quaicoo Abigail, 16 and Quaicoo Gloria, 14 are residents of Kansaworodo.



Confirming the sad incident to GhanaWeb's Western Regional Correspondent on Friday, November 26, 2021, Isaac Pascal Hagan, the Assembly Member of Kansaworodo Electoral Area, said the deceased were returning from evangelism and unfortunately met their untimely death at Ntankorful.



He said they were members of the Church of Pentecost at Ntankorful.



According to him, the two were standing on the pavement by the roadside preaching when the driver with an unregistered black saloon car on a top speed could not control the vehicle after taking a sharp curve.



The car, he said, first hit the two adult female church members before crashing into the two young sisters, who died on the spot. The grown women, however, survived. They are were admitted at the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital and discharged on that very day.



Pascal Hagan said he later visited the Hospital and saw the driver in an unconscious mood.



The bodies of the two sisters have since been deposited at the Effia Nkwanta Hospital for autopsy and preservation.



Meanwhile, the Police has pledged the family to arrest the driver and investigate the matter thoroughly.