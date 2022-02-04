'Captain Smart will emerge a hero': Okudzeto Ablakwa ‘shades’ Akufo-Addo

General News of Friday, 4 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Captain Smart facing prosecuting over extortion charges



Management of Onua TV/FM demand fair trial



Case adjourned to March 3, 2022



The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has taken a subtle swipe at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for superintending over an administration that persecutes journalists discharging their duties.



According to the lawmaker, the true mark of a democrat is how he treats people who criticize their administration.



His comment comes on the back of the detention of popular critic of the government and host of Onua Morning Show, Captain Smart despite being granted bail by the Accra Circuit Court.



“The true measure of any democrat or self-styled human rights activist is not how he unethically rewards his favourite praise singers masquerading as neutral journalists with juicy positions, it is how critical voices are treated under his watch. Captain Smart would emerge a hero,” Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa posted on his Facebook wall on Thursday, February 3, 2022.



A statement from Onua TV, employers of Captain Smart detailing what had transpired said National Security officers took custody of the host of Onua Maakye and detained him together with his DJ, Eric Daniels Copperfield (DJ GH Bwoy) on Wednesday in spite of the duo being granted bail by the Accra Circuit Court.



The statement continued that Captain Smart was taken to the Ministries police station from where National Security officers came for him in what they said was “order from above”.



The company said it returned to the National Security office on Thursday only to be told he was not in their custody.



Management of Onua TV/Fm said they later went back to the Ministries police station where they were also told Captain Smart was not in their custody.



It said they later got wind that their employee was at the Teshie GREDA Estates Police Station where both Captain Smart and his DJ were subsequently sent to the Circuit Court and later released.



