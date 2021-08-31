Captain Smart using a service passport issued in 2017 – Owusu Bempah alleges

General News of Tuesday, 31 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Onua TV host Captain Smart uses a service passport despite being a private citizen



• ‘Fixing The Country movement’ convener, Ernest Owusu-Bempah, is threatening to expose whoever issued the said passport



• He says the movement will petition Police CID on the development



Godsbrain Blessed Smart Yirenkyi, popularly referred to as Captain Smart uses a Service Passport despite being an ordinary citizen who is not entitled to one.



This is an allegation that was made on the August 30 edition of Net2 TV’s ‘The Seat Show,’ where the host and his guests produced the bio page of the said passport.



Host Kwaku Annan, was in the studio with Ernest Owusu-Bempah of Ghana Gas Company and Hopeson Adorye, a failed parliamentary aspirant of the New Patriotic Party, NPP.



Key details of the document revealed that it was issued in November 2017, which presumes that it was issued under the current government, and is due to expire in November 2022.



“Under what circumstances did an ordinary citizen like Captain Smart procure a Service Passport,” Owusu-Bempah quizzed threatening that he will head to the Police Criminal Investigations Department over the matter.



“We have three passport number types, ordinary passports begin with “G0,” Service Passports begin with “SX” and Diplomatic Passports begin with “DX,” Hopeson Adorye explained.



He continued: “Captain Smart’s passport number is SX002025, who gave him a Service Passport, with what qualification did he attain it, yet this guy comes to insult others that they are thieves, with you; what qualifies you?”



Adorye confirmed that as a government employee as Owusu-Bempah is, they have applied for and have been granted Service Passports.



An official passport, or service passport, is a type of passport that is issued to government employees. Its purpose is to let officials in the destination country know that the bearer is entering the country on official business, representing their country in an official capacity.



