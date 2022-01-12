Captain Smart 'uprising' comment case adjourned to February 15

General News of Wednesday, 12 January 2022

Source: GNA

The case in which Blessed Godsbrain Smart, aka Captain Smart, a broadcaster, is accused of making “unsavoury” comment, has been adjourned to February 15.



This is because the substantive judge presiding over the case is on leave.



Captain Smart is said to have made the comments on December 1, last year, to wit, “where we have gotten to, we require an uprising.”



The comment was allegedly made on Onua Television and Radio Station, where the accused work.



He pleaded not guilty for offensive conduct to the breach of peace and admitted to bail in the sum of GHC 100,000 with two sureties, one to be justified.



The Court, presided over by Mrs Ellen Ofei Ayeh, ordered Captain Smart to be reporting every Tuesday and Friday to the Police.