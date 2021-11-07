Captain Smart uncovers an alleged plot to sabotage IGP

General News of Sunday, 7 November 2021

Godsbrain Captain Smart, the host of Onua FM breakfast show is alleging that some political figures have been holding meetings with the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo-Dampare as their point of reference.



Captain Smart alleges that there is a plot by the politicians to sabotage Dr. Dampare as they believe he is becoming powerful.



Captain Smart stated on his show that some meetings were going on at a hotel in Achimota, Accra to execute the agenda.



He dared to mention the name of the political party and the members involved if they press ahead with their plot against the IGP.



“The police officer who has come and changed the face of policing is the one they are planning to sabotage. They have met and agreed to sabotage him. All things aside, Dampare is doing a good job. He has brought some respect to the police service.



“A regional organizer and women organizer should be careful. NDC is confused about the loyalty of Dampare. If you can’t support Dampare now, go to court but the plot against him is what we will not entertain. They did the same thing to the Greater Accra Regional Minister,” he said.



Captain Smart alleged further that similar meetings have been held about Henry Quartey, the Greater Accra Regional Minister.



“ They want Henry Quartey to quit because he is becoming popular. Some party officials have been over the IGP and we know them. They meet at a place close to Reverend Obofour’s church at Achimota. All of us a sudden, some persons are attacking Dampare,” he stressed.



