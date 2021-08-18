Captain Smart takes Kweku Oteng to the cleaners over ‘political suspension’

General News of Wednesday, 18 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Onua TV presenter Captain Smart has taken his former employer to the cleaners



• Smart was suspended by ABN in a move he says was politically triggered



• He slams ABN Founder Kweku Oteng accusing him of suffering 'inferiority complex'



Captain Smart, Onua TV presenter has opened up on his side of the truth surrounding what he calls his political suspension and eventual exit from Angel Broadcasting Network, his former employers.



Smart, on the Monday, August 16, 2021 edition of Onua Morning Show, called out President and Founder of the Angel Broadcasting Network, ABN, Dr. Kweku Oteng, for exhibiting inferiority complex with the manner in which he suspended him amid massive political pressure on his back.



He narrated how political hawks in his (Smart's) own party, the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP, had orchestrated the use of tax sanction threats on Kweku Oteng’s businesses to pressure him to suspend Captain Smart, who was host of Angel FM’s Morning Show.



“Kweku Oteng called me and said, ‘Captain, NPP leaders have called, I can’t stand the pressure, they are threatening me with a flood of taxes. Commander-In-Chief (a title he says the ABN founder gave him), the job is exactly what you are doing but I beg you.”



He continued about how Oteng drew in a link to Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko relative to the quarters from which the pressure was emanating, a link Smart said he did not believe.



“They have had a meeting and there is pressure on me with threat of taxes, if care is not taken the company will collapse. So we agreed you will go on suspension, which is a decision I am not in support of,” Oteng said according to Smart’s narration.



He added that the suspension was expected to start after he closed work on 6th May but when he started his final show before the suspension kicks in, new pressure was mounted leading to a call from Oteng where he exhibited what Smart calls 'inferiority complex.'



“For the first time ever, the owner of a radio institution said, ‘do you think I fear you, I don’t fear you.’ That was a sign of inferiority complex. I laughed and told him I don’t believe his Gabby story because when people went to a Labone meeting, Gabby was out of town.”



Smart said it took Imani Africa boss, Franklin Cudjoe to break the news of his political suspension and that when Cudjoe called him, he disclosed having received a letter that said his suspension was in relation to insults he directed at the President, Vice President, Minister of Trade and immediate past police chief.



“If anyone convinces me with a video that I insulted these four personalities between June 2020 and June 2021, I will resign. There is no video, there is no voice, there is no audio. It was a political suspension orchestrated by big men of the NPP, that let us silence him,” Smart stressed.



Days after his suspension, Smart resigned from ABN and took a similar role at Media General with their subsidiary channel Onua TV.



He also started his own YouTube channel, Smart TV, where he continues to critique the government and its governance style.



