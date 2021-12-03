Captain Smart’s employers exhibiting ‘failure of leadership’ – Media Commission

General News of Friday, 3 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Captain Smart was released after his arrest on Thursday, December 2



The NMC says it is worried about certain security-related pronouncements he has made



They have called on his employers to ‘keep him in check’



The management of Onua FM, employers of Captain Smart, are exhibiting a failure of leadership by continually looking on as he makes unprofessional and inciteful statements on his show.



Smart, hosts the Onua Maakye morning show on Onua FM and Onua TV, a series of pronouncements he has made recently on his show led to his arrest by the Police who cautioned and released him the same day, Thursday, December 2, 2021.



The National Media Commission, NMC, is however worried at Smart’s behaviour on-air and had issued a statement earlier in the day before his arrest by the police.



Their statement specifically mentioned Smart’s view that Ghana needed an insurrection. “This, by all standards, crosses the line of robust and critical broadcasting and transforms your radio station into a megaphone of war,” the NMC statement signed its Executive Secretary George Sarpong.



Later in the day, Sarpong spoke to Accra-based Citi FM lamenting how the station was showing a lack of leadership over Smart’s conduct.



“We are interested about the failure of leadership that is leading to this. What we want them to do is to institute the proper gatekeeping mechanism within the radio station that enables them to leverage the good journalism that they do that we know and to avoid this kind of thing.



“We are calling on the management of the radio station to be careful and to understand that going forward, all of us need to do what we have to do to protect this society.



“In the past, a certain deliberate acquiescence to iniquitous behaviour when it is going on, I think that has to stop now,” he added.







Captain Smart was released late Thursday after which he spoke in a Facebook live, staying clear of the arrest.



In the 2 minutes, 30 seconds video posted on his personal Facebook handle, Onua Smart, he spoke about a programme that he was set to host today.



"I just want to alert you that the Peoples Assembly will be coming on tomorrow on Onua TV and Onua FM. A lot of people will be coming to share their views on different issues," he is heard saying.



The Peoples Assembly is a public forum initiative where people from diverse backgrounds will meet to share ideas on nation-building.



The programme will take place at the Executive Cinema at Kanda, where Media General - the parent company of Onua TV/FM - is located.







Possible cause of arrest?



The host of Onua Maakye on Onua TV, during his show on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, said Ghana needed an uprising to bring about positive change in the country.



“Where we have reached, we require an uprising with positive defiance. I am even shocked at Ghana’s soldiers.



"You can enter Parliament when MPs are being sworn in but when MPs are fooling, you can’t enter Parliament. Everybody is quiet in this country,” he said.