Captain Smart's case adjourned to Feb 15, Judge on leave

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The case of Blessed Godsbrain Smart popularly known as Captain Smart has been adjourned to February 15.



This was because the Circuit Court ‘7’ presided over by Her Honour Mrs. Ellen Ofei Aryeh is on leave.



The Host of Onua Maakye on Onua TV and Onua FM, who is facing the charge of offensive conduct conducive to the breach of the peace under Section 207 of the Criminal Offences Act 1960 (Act 29) has pleaded not guilty.



He was subsequently admitted to bail in the sum of GHc100,000.00 with one surety to be justified.



As part of the bail conditions, Captain Smart is to report to the Police two times a week on Tuesdays and Fridays until the final determination of the case.



Background



Captain Smart was on December 2, last year arrested by the Nima Divisional Police Command after he received officers from the National Investigations Bureau (NIB) in his home.



He was subsequently taken to the Nima Police Station in Accra for interrogation after which he was cautioned on the “offence of offensive conduct conducive to breaches of the peace as provided under section 207 of the Criminal Act, 1960 (Act 29).”



His arrest was due to some unsavoury pronouncements he was alleged to have made that, according to them, hinged on the peace and security of the country.