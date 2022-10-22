Captain Smart’s arrest sends worrying signals – GJA

General News of Saturday, 22 October 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has condemned the arrest of Radio and TV presenter, Godsbrain Smart popularly called Captain Smart by the operatives of the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).



According to the GJA, since Captain Smart is not a “fugitive”, the NIB operatives could have used civil means to invite him for questioning.



A statement by the GJA, Thursday, 20 October 2022, signed by its President Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, acknowledged the mandate of the NIB, but noted that it is “appalled by the Rambo style deployed by the NIB to arrest Captain Smart, assuming without admitting that” he “erred on the side of the law.”



It noted that: “Repugnant actions such as the one exhibited by the NIB must stop as it exposes Ghana to international ridicule.”



It stressed that the arrest sends “worrying signals especially, to the international media watchers who still regard Ghana as a reference point of press freedom and democracy in Africa and this will continue to affect our World Press Freedom ranking, a ranking which Ghana dipped massively and must, at this time be seen to be working hard to restore its place on the ranking.”



The GJA advised journalists across the country to “be guided by the code of conduct and ethics of the practice and carry out their constitutional mandate as agents of development without fear or favour.”



It further advised Captain Smart to “eschew comments that disturb the peace of the country but be encouraged to discharge his duties professionally.”



The Radio and TV presenter, was released on bail hours after he was picked up by the NIB.



The Media General journalist was picked up by operatives of the NIB on the evening of Wednesday, 19 October 2022, as he went home from work.



His car was allegedly crossed by the operatives in traffic and then [?] whisked away.



The journalist was subsequently interrogated in the presence of some senior officials of Media General.



On Tuesday, 18 October 2022, the government, through a statement from the ministry of information, threatened to sue the journalist for alleging in a video published and circulated by Onua TV on 17 October 2022, that President Akufo-Addo was actively involved in illegal mining activities.



The publication, according to the statement signed by Deputy Information Minister Fatimatu Abubakar, impugns the character and integrity of the president, as well as the credibility and commitment of his fight against illegal and irresponsible mining.